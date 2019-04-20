HAPPENING NOW: Silver Alert issued for missing Muncie woman

Posted 7:06 pm, April 20, 2019

Deanne Black (Courtesy of Muncie Police Department)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Silver alert has been issued for a missing Muncie woman.

The Muncie Police Department says they are investigating the disappearance of 54-year-old Deanne Black, who was last seen Friday around 3 p.m.

Black is described as a white female with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5’6″ tall and weights roughly 130 pounds. Black is said to have multiple tattoos, including an angel on her upper back, a rose on her lower back, Joshua 1:9 on her right wrist, a star on her left wrist and the word “Faith” on her foot.

Police say she is driving a silver 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV with an Indiana plate that reads CL3032.

If you have any information regarding Black please contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

