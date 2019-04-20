× “Do or die” Game 4 awaits Pacers Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-seven postseason series.

The Pacers now face that seemingly insurmountable challenge as the Celtics have won the first three games in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

“It’s do or die for us,” said head coach Nate McMillan, Saturday afternoon. “We still haven’t played our best basketball, and we’re gonna need to be at our best tomorrow night.”

“We all know it’s win or go home,” continued forward Thad Young. “That’s the only message that needs to be said. That’s the biggest message.”

None of the three losses have been by way of a blowout. In fact, the Pacers have held a second half lead in all three games, but the Celtics have managed to make more plays and more shots in the most crucial times.

“At the end of the day, we feel like we control our own destiny,” explained guard Darren Collison. “Regardless of what the players on their team, we still feel like we had a chance to win.”

The Pacers will host the Celtics for Game 4 Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“If we don’t win this game, they’ll have us on TNT as the ‘Gone Fishing’ cast,” added Young. “We gotta come out and play. We gotta be ready.”