“Do or die” Game 4 awaits Pacers Sunday afternoon

Posted 7:26 pm, April 20, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 19: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics in game three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-seven postseason series.

The Pacers now face that seemingly insurmountable challenge as the Celtics have won the first three games in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

“It’s do or die for us,” said head coach Nate McMillan, Saturday afternoon. “We still haven’t played our best basketball, and we’re gonna need to be at our best tomorrow night.”

“We all know it’s win or go home,” continued forward Thad Young. “That’s the only message that needs to be said. That’s the biggest message.”

None of the three losses have been by way of a blowout. In fact, the Pacers have held a second half lead in all three games, but the Celtics have managed to make more plays and more shots in the most crucial times.

“At the end of the day, we feel like we control our own destiny,” explained guard Darren Collison. “Regardless of what the players on their team, we still feel like we had a chance to win.”

The Pacers will host the Celtics for Game 4 Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“If we don’t win this game, they’ll have us on TNT as the ‘Gone Fishing’ cast,” added Young. “We gotta come out and play. We gotta be ready.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.