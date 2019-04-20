Cold start to Easter but warming by afternoon

Skies are clearing from west to east across central Indiana this evening. With clear skies overnight and a light wind temperatures to drop to the 30°s overnight.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. Sunday. If you have plans to attend Sunrise Services for Easter you should plan to take a warm coat.

As you can see in the above graphic sunshine will be prevalent Sunday morning and through much of the day. Temperatures should respond accordingly, rising to the low 70°s by late afternoon.

EASTER WEATHER FACTOIDS

This will be the first Easter in Indianapolis not to have precipitation in four years. Looking back at the previous 40 Easters, 48% have recorded precipitation.

If Indianapolis reaches 70° today it will be the fourth Easter to reach 70° in the last six years and just the 14th time in previous 41 years.

Last year (2018) Indianapolis recorded 2.1″ of snow on Easter. That is the highest amount of snow for Easter in the state capital over previous 40 years.

Over previous 40 years:

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Average Precipitation: 0.10″

WARM START TO WORK WEEK

We will start off the work week on a warm note. High temperatures will be in the mid-70°s Monday and near 70° Tuesday.

Rain chances increase late Monday night and continue through Thursday. At this time, Tuesday and Thursday have the best chance showers throughout central Indiana, albeit scattered at any given time.