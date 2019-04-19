Warren urges House to start impeachment proceedings against Trump

Posted 5:14 pm, April 19, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the “We the People" summit featuring 2020 presidential candidates, at the Warner Theatre on April 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. The summit is hosted by The Center for Popular Democracy Action, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club and the Communications Workers of America. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is urging the Democratic-controlled House to “initiate impeachment proceedings” against President Donald Trump.

Warren is reacting on Twitter to the report by special counsel Robert Mueller released Thursday.

The Massachusetts senator writes that “to ignore a president’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future president would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.”

Warren is the first Democrat running for president in 2020 to make a full-throated call for the initiation of the impeachment process.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.