× UPDATE: Indy police safely locate 6-year-old girl reported missing on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 6-year-old girl reported missing on the city’s east side Friday night has been located.

About an hour and half after asking the public for help locating the child, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said she was found safely.

“Thank you to all who assisted in this investigation and got the word out,” IMPD wrote in a press release.

Editor’s note: The name and photo of the 6-year-old reported missing have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.