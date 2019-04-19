Segments of I-65 and I-70 to be gradually closed for repairs over next several months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over the next several months, crews will gradually close down parts of I-65 and I-70 to repair the interstates, which were damaged by the past freeze/thaw cycles.

Weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation says construction will take place on weekend nights, starting next Friday, April 26 and lasting through August.

INDOT says it will be patching and repaving northbound and southbound I-65 in segments. Each weekend, one side of I-65 will be completely closed. Crews will be working northbound first, then moving southbound.

“To be safe for not only our workers but every single driver out there, we’re going to do full closures,” said Mallory Duncan with INDOT.

When working on northbound lanes, they will shut them down from 9 p.m. Friday to Monday at 6 a.m. When working on southbound lanes, they will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to Monday at 3 p.m.

The only exception is in segment 3. The north and south split will be accessible by at least one lane in both directions when crews are working in that area.

“There’s going to be a lot of changing traffic patterns, people need to be aware,” said Duncan. “Obviously these full closures, so on the weekends just make sure that you know that one week you might be going northbound and the next weekend you might not be able to.”

Schedule

Construction teams will work northbound through segments 1-3, then eastbound on segment 4. That work is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of June.

Teams will then move southbound through segments 1-3, then westbound on segment 4. Work is scheduled to be completed in August.