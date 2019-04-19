× Rain continues for end of week; better Easter forecast

Another gloomy start in the Circle City. Sprinkles are expected to continue through the morning commute. Umbrella, jacket, and rain boots needed Friday. We got a solid 3/4 of an inch of rain Thursday so puddles everywhere. ANOTHER 1-2 inches of rain possible by the time this rain wraps up Saturday night. Temperatures really don’t budge today since the cold front passed through overnight and now our wind is pumping in cooler air from the north west. That wind will feel cold, too! Blowing out of the north between 15-20 mph today. Here’s a look at Futureview the rest of our Friday. Scattered showers on and off with a few dry hours this evening. The severe weather threat slides to the East Coast Friday. The Carolinas and Virginia are especially at risk for strong tornadoes.

We’ll get a few more storms on Saturday. Notice how the cloud deck edge lines up near Illinois… if that system edges over we could get sunshine toward Terre Haute which will warm temperatures more than the rest of us. Easter Sunday will start off cold but then we’ll have a beautiful afternoon! 60s and sunshine. Warmer next week with just a few showers possible early on.