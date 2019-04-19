Foodie Spotlight: Capri Italian Restaurant

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller

For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of vacationing on the beautiful island of Capri just off the coast of Italy; the gorgeous beaches, the rugged landscape, and of course the Italian cuisine all scream vacation to me. I’m probably a few years (probably more like 20) from making this dream a reality, so in the meantime I can visit Capri right here in Indy and at least taste what it might be like in paradise. Capri Italian Restaurant (2602 Ruth Dr) has been wining and dining Northsiders since 1951 and it’s time for the rest of Indy to take notice.

The fact that Capri has been in business for almost 70 years speaks to the quality of the food and the staff. The restaurant is overflowing with charm and it truly has the feel of a time gone by…not in a stale way, but a fresh and exciting way. The outdoor patio is as beautiful as any you’ll find in Indy and the dimly lit dining room and bar area are cozy and cool.

When it comes to the food at Capri, everything is made fresh in-house daily. In my opinion, there is nothing more important than knowing that an Italian restaurant is making their own pasta! As you might imagine, the pasta dishes steal the show, but Capri also serves traditional Italian meat and seafood entrees to go along with their vast selection of antipasti and desserts. Is your mouth watering yet? If not, here is my list of “can’t miss” items from the menu that will surely push your taste buds over the edge.