Cubs shutout streak ends at 31 innings in 5-1 win over Diamondbacks

Posted 11:44 pm, April 19, 2019, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 19: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on April 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Kyle Hendricks powered through seven strong innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing no runs, leading the Cubs to a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday afternoon.

The Cubs entered the day coming off back-to-back shutout wins over the Marlins. Entering the day, the last run Chicago’s pitching staff had allowed was in a 7-2 win in Miami Monday in the 4th inning. With the next five innings scoreless in that game plus two nine-inning shutouts and eight straight scoreless innings Friday night, the Cubs pitching staff went 31 innings in a row without allowing a run, a streak that was snapped in the 9th inning as a Ketel Marte double off reliever Brad Brach drove in David Peralta.

The result lifts the Cubs to 9-9 on the season and gives the Northsiders four straight wins. They’ll resume the weekend series against the Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.