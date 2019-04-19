× Celtics win 104-96 to take 3-0 series lead over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 series lead in their playoff series with the Pacers after a 104-96 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday night.

It was a back-and-forth second half before Boston began to pull away midway through the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23-points, while Tyreke Evans paced Indiana with 19-points.

Boston hit eight three-pointers in the first quarter to take control of the game early. Brown scored 12-points as the Celtics led by 13 after a quarter.

The Pacers rallied in the second behind 12-points from Evans to take a 61-59 lead into the locker room.

Game four is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.