Body of missing Ohio teen found buried in shallow grave on farm

Posted 6:02 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, April 19, 2019

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 14-year-old boy reported missing Sunday has been found in a shallow grave on a northeast Ohio farm.

The Carroll County sheriff, prosecutor and coroner didn't provide any details at a news conference Friday afternoon about how Jonathon Minard died, or whether there were suspects in his death.

Investigators found Jonathon's body Friday morning at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Jonathon was last seen Saturday at a New Harrisburg farm where he helps milk cows at a farm owned by a friend's father. Investigators were told Jonathon complained about a toothache and said he'd call his mother at the friend's house to pick him up.

Sheriff Dale Williams said earlier this week the mother didn't receive a call.

