A windy, wet Saturday and a dry warm Easter

For the second consecutive day rain soaked central Indiana. More heavy rain will move into the state overnight and continue through Saturday. Winds will gust to 30 miles per hour as a strong area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. The ground is already saturated and more rain will create standing water and localized flash flooding this weekend. The combination of  soggy soil, heavy rain and gusty winds will make it easier for trees to become uprooted.

The rain will keep us cool and with lows Saturday morning in the mid 30s, a few snowflakes may mix with rain early in the day. Saturday highs are expected to only reach the 50s.

We’ll break the wet weather streak when sunshine returns for Sunday. We’ll also see a quick warm up for the second half of the weekend. After a low in the 30s Sunday morning, high will soar into the 70s Sunday afternoon.

So far this has been a wet month.

Heavy rain will develop overnight.

Winds will gust 30-35 miles per hour Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will continue through mid-afternoon Saturday.

Rain will taper off late Saturday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday.

Highs will be near 70 by Sunday.

