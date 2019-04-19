× 4-vehicle crash in Hancock County leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – One person has died and two people are injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash in Hancock County on Friday.

Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the collision near Mt. Comfort Rd and Airport Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities believe a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Mt. Comfort Road when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling southbound crossed the center line. The driver of the F-150 was unable to avoid a collision and was struck by the Ram, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Honda CRV was also traveling behind the F-150. After the Ram struck the F-150, officers say the Ram struck the Honda head-on, forcing both vehicles off the road and causing the Honda to roll over.

The fourth vehicle, a Ford Edge SUV was southbound on Mt. Comfort Road, behind the Ram. During the collision, officers say the Edge was struck in the rear by the F-150.

The driver of the Honda, 26-year-old David R. Short II of Indianapolis was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. A 25-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The Ram was occupied by a juvenile male driver from Indianapolis. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

The F-150 was driven by a 39-year-old man from Greenfield, who was not hurt.

The Edge was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Fishers. She was also not hurt.

The driver of the Ram submitted to a chemical test as part of standard procedure for a fatal crash investigation. At this time, the sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor.