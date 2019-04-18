× Taylor University asking public to be on lookout for missing student

UPLAND, Ind. – Taylor University is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing student.

The Christian college in Upland, Indiana says Luke Skawski was last seen walking north on First Street near Reade Avenue at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Skawski was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap, and carrying a red draw string backpack and possibly a plaid fleece.

The senior student is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and loved ones say he has a short haircut.

Local law enforcement is assisting with the search and Luke’s name is in the national database for missing and endangered persons.

Anyone with information regarding Skawski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Jeff Wallace, Chief of Taylor Police at 765-998-5396.