St. Louis teacher hired hitman to kill student he’s accused of molesting, court docs say

Posted 11:25 am, April 18, 2019, by

Deonte Taylor

ST. LOUIS, MO – A St. Louis teacher is accused of molesting a young student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to kill the boy and his family, KSDK reports.

Deonte Taylor, 36, and his accomplice and boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, both pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges during their court appearance on Wednesday.

KSDK reports that while Taylor was working at an elementary school in 2015, he molested a 7-year-old student.  Taylor is HIV positive.

Charges weren’t filed until 2018 when Taylor’s DNA matched samples found on the former student.

Months later while he was awaiting trial from behind bars, police say Taylor and Johnson attempted to hire a hitman to kill the boy, who is now 10 years old, and his family.

Taylor faces felony sodomy charges. Both he and Johnson face conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.