St. Louis teacher hired hitman to kill student he's accused of molesting, court docs say

ST. LOUIS, MO – A St. Louis teacher is accused of molesting a young student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to kill the boy and his family, KSDK reports.

Deonte Taylor, 36, and his accomplice and boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, both pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges during their court appearance on Wednesday.

KSDK reports that while Taylor was working at an elementary school in 2015, he molested a 7-year-old student. Taylor is HIV positive.

Charges weren’t filed until 2018 when Taylor’s DNA matched samples found on the former student.

Months later while he was awaiting trial from behind bars, police say Taylor and Johnson attempted to hire a hitman to kill the boy, who is now 10 years old, and his family.

Taylor faces felony sodomy charges. Both he and Johnson face conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges.