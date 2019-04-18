× Police pursuit from Nobleville to Indianapolis ends with arrest of theft suspects

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Two suspected thieves were arrested Thursday after a police pursuit that started in Noblesville and ended in Indianapolis.

The Noblesville Police Department says Catrina Jones, 44, and Marcellous D. Warner, 45, are accused of stealing from the Walmart on Clover Road.

Officers were called to the store at about 2:42 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint. While heading to the scene, officers were advised that the suspects had fled and were heading south on SR 37 in a light colored SUV.

Police say deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the vehicle a short time later. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects allegedly refused to stop.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspects were later apprehended in the area of 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. Both Jones and Warner are facing a theft charge, a class A misdemeanor.