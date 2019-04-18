Police investigate double shooting on Indy’s near west side

Posted 6:23 am, April 18, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating another double shooting in Indianapolis this morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say two people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting just before 3 a.m. It occurred on the city’s near west side at West 16th Street and North Pershing Avenue.

One victim went to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on 16th and Tremont. Medics responded to the scene and transported that person to Eskenazi Hospital. The second shooting victim walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators haven’t identified any persons of interest at this time.

Eight people have been shot in Indianapolis just this week.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.