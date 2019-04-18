Police investigate double shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating another double shooting in Indianapolis this morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say two people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting just before 3 a.m. It occurred on the city’s near west side at West 16th Street and North Pershing Avenue.

One victim went to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on 16th and Tremont. Medics responded to the scene and transported that person to Eskenazi Hospital. The second shooting victim walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators haven’t identified any persons of interest at this time.

Eight people have been shot in Indianapolis just this week.