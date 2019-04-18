Shooting on near northeast side leaves man in critical condition

Posted 8:59 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, April 18, 2019

Adams Street shooting on 4-18-2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the upper body on the near northeast side Thursday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they found the victim when they were called to the scene in the 3600 block of Adams Street at about 8:45 p.m.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle parked in the middle of the street. Officers believe he was a passenger in the car and there could have been others.

First responders are working to gather evidence from a crime scene found down the street, near the intersection of 36th and Adams.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.

Editor’s note: Police originally told CBS4 the victim was shot in the head, but later said he was actually shot in the upper body.

