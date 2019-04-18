× Report: NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to Purdue QB Sindelar

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Elijah Sindelar now has two years of eligibility remaining at Purdue after the NCAA granted him an extra season, according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Sindelar entered 2018 with junior standing and started the Boilers’ season opener against Northwestern, but he only played in that game and Purdue’s next game against Eastern Michigan before injuries sidelined him for the rest of the season. He will be considered a junior once again when 2019 begins.

The NCAA grants student athletes five years to compete in four seasons of any one sport, but hardship requests for extra years, like Sindelar’s request, may be approved as well.

As a sophomore in 2017, Sindelar completed 187 of 329 passes (56.8%) for 2,099 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.