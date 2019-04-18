× Marco Andretti’s Indy 500 livery to honor grandfather’s victory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 50th anniversary celebrations of Mario Andretti’s 1969 Indianapolis 500 win won’t be limited to just off-track activities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May. His grandson will honor him on the famed 2.5-mile oval as well.

Marco Andretti’s No. 98 U.S. Concrete/Curb Honda will have a day-glow red livery closely matching the paint scheme of the car his grandfather took to victory circle.

“I’m really happy we were able to pull this off,” said Marco in a team release. “It’s a really cool way to honor Mario’s 50th anniversary. The color will be hard to miss on track and the car looks great. We can’t wait to have a shot at bringing this car to victory lane on May 26.”

“I am honored to have Marco carry the design from my 1969 car,” Mario said. “I hope this winning paint scheme will be a good omen for him and that he’ll get his first 500 victory. When I see the car, it will definitely be an opportunity for reflection. It is a tremendous compliment to me that this team would look back at my victory and find it worthy of recognition.”

The special livery will also feature the initials “FB” near the front suspension just like on the original paint scheme. Frank Boeninghaus provided the engine for Andretti’s winning entry in ’69.

The third-generation Andretti will debut the throwback livery on-track during the open test at IMS next week.