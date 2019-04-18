× Looking for Easter festivities this weekend? Check out these family-friendly and dog-friendly events happening around central Indiana

Westfield Easter Egg Drop

Grand Park Sports Campus

The Westfield Easter Egg Drop is back for the 8th year and it’s bigger and better than ever! This year’s event will take place this Saturday, April 20th, at the Grand Park Sports Campus. The Westfield Easter Egg Drop is one of the largest Easter egg hunts in the Indianapolis area, drawing over 5,000 people every year. In addition to the egg hunt, the event will also have inflatable bounce houses and slides, face-painting, photo booth pictures, carnival games, an inflatable toddler play area, and other fun activities—all for free!

Click here for more info.

Hero Dog Jog 5K

Decatur Township School for Excellence

Help support the IMPD K-9 Association by lacing up your shoes and running for a cause this Saturday at the Hero Dog Jog 5K! The race kicks off at 9am at Decatur Central High School. The race first took place in 2016 when a Decatur Central student named Kaylee Pearson coordinated the Hero Dog Jog 5K for a senior project. She was able to make a huge impact for her community and raised $11,000 for the IMPD K-9 Unit. Now, after a small hiatus, the 5K is back and better than ever! The first 200 runners to register will receive a Hero Dog Job 5K T-shirt, and all runners will enjoy post-race snacks and drinks as well as an awards celebration at the culmination of the race. If you don’t want to participate as a runner, they are still accepting volunteers to help out during the event!

Click here for more info.

Easter Egg 5K

Historic Military Park (Downtown)

Head to Historic Military Park this Saturday (April 20) from 10am-12pm for the Easter Egg 5K Run/Walk benefiting St. Vincent de Paul. After the 5K, both adults and children can get in on the Easter Egg hunting fun. Runners will also enjoy a cool beer or root beer and take home a tie-dye event T-shirt and and finishers medal. St. Vincent de Paul will also be taking donations at the event. (If you’d like to help, they say they are in need of paper products like toilet paper, paper towels and diapers.)

Click here for more info.

EGGnormous Egg Hunt

Zionsville Lions Park

Don’t miss one of Zionsville’s most-loved traditions! The 28th Annual EGGnormous Egg Hunt at Zionsville’s Lions Park this Saturday. The event kicks off at 9am and will feature breakfast (for a donation), face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny, games and prizes, Egg hunts for various age groups and an egg stroll for young children ages 1-2, a rubber duckie scavenger hunt and even an appearance by the Pacers Fan Van!

Click here for more info.

Easter “Begg” Hunt

Hamilton Town Center

Your furry sidekick can get in on the Easter festivities at the Easter “Begg” Hunt presented by Three Dog Bakery this Saturday at Hamilton Town Center! Registration is $5 per dog and takes place from 10:00am-10:50am. Then, the hunt begins promptly at 11am, where your pup can sniff out Easter “Beggs” full of treats and coupons for FREE fresh-baked treats. The hunt will take place in the grassy are behind Express and proceeds will benefit Every Dog Counts Rescue.

Click here for more info.

Earth Day Indiana Festival and 5K

Historic Military Park (Downtown)

The 30th Annual Earth Day Indiana Festival is happening this Saturday, April 20th, from 11am-4pm at Historic Military park at White River State Park downtown. The festival will feature over 110 exhibitors, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, the Recycle Run 5K run/walk, kids activities, an Eco-Easter Egg Hunt, LIFT academy flight simulators, a STEM mobile lab, hands-on activities for all ages and much more! Best of all, this family-friendly event is free!

Click here for more info.

Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show

Guilford Township Hummel Park (Plainfield)

The 8th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Car Show is happening this Saturday from 1:30pm-5:30pm at the Charleston Pavilion inside Guilford Township Hummel Park in Plainfield. Come check out some of the coolest cars in Hendricks County or enter your own vehicle in the show for a chance to be named one of the top 3 or win one of 7 specialty awards. Music will be provided by a live DJ during the event and attendees can also enjoy food provided by Edwards Drive-In Dashboard Diner and Lazy J’s Kettlecorn. All money raised is donated to the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life of Greater Hendricks County.

Click here for more info.