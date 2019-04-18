× Legendary sports broadcaster Chet Coppock killed in Georgia crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WGCL) — Legendary sports broadcaster Chet Coppock, a fixture in Chicago, has passed away after injuries sustained in an automobile crash in southeast Georgia.

According to a Facebook post by his daughter Lyndsey Coppock, the crash happened on April 11 near Hilton Head Island. Coppock later passed away on Wednesday.

In the post, his daughter wrote, “His passing is untimely, unexpected and painfully sad, but all we can do at this time is remember how lucky we were to have such a unique and creative trailblazer help shape into the adults we know he was so incredibly proud of.”

Coppock was one of the most well-known sportscasters in the nation, working in the industry for over five decades.

He began his career in Chiacgo before moving to Indianapolis in the 1970s, where he served as sports director of WISH-TV, sharing the anchor desk with Jane Pauley.

He returned to Chicago in 1981, where he hosted pre-game and post-game shows for the Chicago Bulls. He also hosted shows featuring coaches of Chicago sports teams, including Mike Ditka, Phil Jackson and Doug Collins.

Coppock also wrote several books on sports and hosted a program on the Discovery Channel called “The Winning Edge.”

Coppock was 70 years-old.