× Kokomo middle school student faces felony charge after allegedly bringing gun on bus

KOKOMO, Ind. – A student at a Kokomo middle school was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The Kokomo School Corporation says it was notified of the incident involving the Bon Air Middle School student around 3:45 p.m.

According to the district, the school’s principal immediately notified the Kokomo Police Department and the student was arrested for possession of a handgun on school property, a level 6 felony, a short time later.

The district says no threats were made to any students, no school was disrupted, no injuries were reported, and all students got home safely.

School officials say they want to thank the students who quickly “saw something and said something” to report the safety threat.

“School officials wish to encourage parents and guardians to remind students to report safety concerns and suspicious activity when it is seen,” wrote the district in a statement. “The students who reported this suspicion helped school officials and police officials act quickly to help keep our community safe.”

It’s unclear how old the student with the gun was.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Major Brian Seldon at 765-456-7284.