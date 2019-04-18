Kokomo middle school student faces felony charge after allegedly bringing gun on bus

Posted 8:03 pm, April 18, 2019, by

File image

KOKOMO, Ind. – A student at a Kokomo middle school was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The Kokomo School Corporation says it was notified of the incident involving the Bon Air Middle School student around 3:45 p.m.

According to the district, the school’s principal immediately notified the Kokomo Police Department and the student was arrested for possession of a handgun on school property, a level 6 felony, a short time later.

The district says no threats were made to any students, no school was disrupted, no injuries were reported, and all students got home safely.

School officials say they want to thank the students who quickly “saw something and said something” to report the safety threat.

“School officials wish to encourage parents and guardians to remind students to report safety concerns and suspicious activity when it is seen,” wrote the district in a statement. “The students who reported this suspicion helped school officials and police officials act quickly to help keep our community safe.”

It’s unclear how old the student with the gun was.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Major Brian Seldon at 765-456-7284.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.