Indy asphalt company searching for $100,000 worth of stolen equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The owner of Sipes Asphalt Solutions Co. on the south side's Sumner Avenue is hoping to recover more than $100,000 worth of equipment.

Late Saturday night, company president Dean Sipes says someone broke into a company truck, hooked up a trailer with equipment and took off.

Sipes noticed the items missing on Sunday and called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Fortunately, the truck's GPS led them to its recovery. Sipes said the person actually returned the trailer to the business. But, the equipment is still missing and police have not named a suspect.

Sipes tells CBS4 the stolen equipment looks like the one in this picture:

Sipes did have surveillance footage rolling and captured the ordeal on camera, but it's difficult to see the person's features.

"We really couldn't make his face out," Sipes said. "But, we're hoping somebody can see him, recognize maybe the clothing, manner he moved in."

If you have any information that could help IMPD officers make an arrest in this case, or find the stolen property, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.