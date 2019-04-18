Florida man impersonating police pulls over undercover detective

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after pulling over a real police officer while pretending to be one, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Joseph Erris, 26, was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to WFLA.

According to deputies, Erris turned on red and blue lights Tuesday night and pulled over an undercover detective. The detective called 911 to report the bizarre traffic stop, and Erris was arrested a short while later.

WFLA reported deputies found a “realistic looking” airsoft pistol inside Erris’ Chevy Trailblazer.

He was arrested and later released on bond.