Flooding concerns with all this rain; big cooldown on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A very active radar this morning from the Midwest to the Gulf states. Storms have had a history of producing all forms of severe weather. We have actually had a report of pea-sized hail near Franklin Central High School. Loads of lightning have also made for a very noisy morning right as alarms are about to go off in central Indiana.

The main severe threat is in the Gulf states today. That is where large hail and strong tornadoes are expected.

Back home in central Indiana, I am most concerned about heavy rain causing flooding. Small hail is also still a possibility, too.

This cold front is going to bring us many rounds of rain today. After it passes tonight, we'll see a drop in temperatures. Look at the seven day forecast to see just how cool we'll be.

Futureview shows we'll have many rounds of rain Thursday, Thursday night, Friday and even Saturday.

Rain totals will be one inch areawide (that's a lot of rain) and we could see some totals as high as 2-3 inches. This is why flooding is such a concern.

We'll be much cooler on Friday and Saturday. Luckily, we'll dry up for Easter Sunday! It'll be cold to start, but we could briefly hit 70 by the afternoon so not a bad forecast for the holiday.