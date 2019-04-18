× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 7 ‘Schedule Breakdown & Prospect Visits’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL schedule has been officially released, and Colts fans can now purchase tickets and mark their calendars accordingly.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins breakdown the Colts’ schedule, which includes a rare two-game road trip to begin the year, an early bye week and an unusual end to the season.

The gang also discusses the early buzz around offseason workouts, after players reported earlier in the week.

Finally, with one week until the NFL Draft, the guys analyze the list of prospects that were reported to have worked out or met with the team.

