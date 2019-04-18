Bride-to-be cancels engagement shoot, gets pictures of first dance with dying dad instead

CULPEPER, Virginia – A bride-to-be in Virginia hired a photographer for an engagement photo shoot. But a much more pressing matter came up, and she requested a change of plans.

Becky Carey and her fiancé Matt reached out to Bonnie Turner to schedule an engagement photo shoot last spring. Becky went back and forth with the photographer trying to schedule a time, but they never settled on a date.

A few months passed by, and Bonnie says she got an email from Becky in September:

“Hi there, so I know you probably think I am the biggest photo session flake in the whole world, I’m so sorry for being all over the place with our requests changing. Yet, I have a huge ask, to see if it is possible. I had to write this in email because I couldn’t keep it together to talk on the phone.”

Becky revealed that her father was losing his battle with prostate cancer, and his health was declining rapidly. He was preparing to enter hospice care, and it appeared he would not live to see her wedding day.

So she asked Bonnie to take pictures of their father-daughter dance instead.

She told Bonnie, “Dad is getting weaker by the day, and unfortunately, we have to do this as soon as possible. I wanted to see if you were able and willing to come and take photos at my parent’s house in Woodbridge on this really last-minute request. We are throwing this plan together really fast because we don’t know how long we have before he won’t be able to.”

Bonnie says Becky’s father sadly passed away on March 28, 2019.

“Photographs and memories are EVERYTHING when they are all you have left,” Bonnie wrote.