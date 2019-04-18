A&E series ‘Live PD’ to showcase Lawrence Police Department this summer

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Police Department will begin appearing on the A&E series “Live PD” starting on Friday, April 19.

The TV show will showcase Lawrence officers and seven other departments in real time as they patrol communities around the country.

The show will air every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

During each live episode, host Dan Abrams and law enforcement analysts guide viewers through policing activities, providing insight to what audiences are seeing in real time, bouncing between the featured police departments and offering an inside look.

In addition to the Lawrence Police Department, “Live PD” is currently following the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Warwick Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Salinas Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Our officers are looking forward to join their colleagues from around the country on ‘Live PD,’ documenting the activities of law enforcement agencies, along with the ‘how,’ and ‘why,’ police agencies and officers perform their duties,” said Lawrence Chief of Police David Hofmann. “’Live PD’ offers viewers a unique insight into what occurs in every community on a daily and nightly basis.”

