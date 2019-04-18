× A Flood Watch continues for most of central Indiana through Friday morning

Heavy rain soaked central Indiana Thursday and a Flood Watch continues for most of the state through Friday morning. 2-3″ of rain is likely overnight and the Flood Watch may have to be extended or expanded to include more counties, depending on where the heaviest rain falls.

Scattered showers will continue through Friday afternoon and Friday night before another round of heavy rain moves in for Saturday.

The rain will cool our temperatures as we’ll see highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

We’ll see a quick warm up this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Rain soaked the state Thursday.

We had snow last year for Easter.

