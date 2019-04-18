A Flood Watch continues for most of central Indiana through Friday morning

Heavy rain soaked central Indiana Thursday and a Flood Watch continues for most of the state through Friday morning. 2-3″ of rain is likely overnight and the Flood Watch may have to be extended or expanded to include more counties, depending on where the heaviest rain falls.

Scattered showers will continue through Friday afternoon and Friday night before another round of heavy rain moves in for Saturday.

The rain will cool our temperatures as we’ll see highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

We’ll see a quick warm up this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Rain soaked the state Thursday.

A Flood Watch continues for most of central Indiana through Friday morning.

Rain is likely for the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Heavy rain moves in the east central Indiana Friday morning.

Light rain is likely Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain will move into the state Saturday.

Heavy rain will continue Saturday afternoon.

Rain will taper off Saturday night.

We had snow last year for Easter.

Expect highs in the 70s Sunday.

