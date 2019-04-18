× 50 suspected drug dealers targeted in central Indiana raid

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Investigators targeted 50 suspected drug dealers across central Indiana Thursday morning. Multiple agencies raided homes and arrested as many people as they could.

At least 27 people were arrested and brought to the Johnson County Jail. Prosecutors say most of the suspects came from Indianapolis, Franklin and Greenwood.

The group is diverse and their ages range from 20 years old to 62 years old.

“These are the people pedaling the poison in our county,” said Joe Villanueva, a Johnson County prosecutor.

They called it “Operation Weakest Link” and their investigation began last fall. It was a combined effort from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, sheriff’s office and local law enforcement.

“Citizens deserve to have safe communities throughout Johnson County,” said Chief Kirby Cochran with Franklin police.

There were some hot spots in Franklin. Nine people were arrested at one home on Yandes Street. Savannah Anderson and her four kids live a few houses down from there. She and her family say it’s been a problem for months.

“You should be able to trust them going out here and be able to ride their bikes and still be able to feel safe,” said Anderson.

Prosecutors say most of the people are accused of dealing meth. It’s an investigation that began back in November.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are going to fight this head on,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess.

About five months ago, Johnson County law enforcement tracked down 120 people in a drug sweep. Prosecutors say only three are still on the run.