× 2 people injured in shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a double shooting on Indy’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of East 26th Street, east of North Dearborn Street, just before 2:45 p.m.

Indianapolis police confirmed two males were injured in the shooting. Both were awake and breathing while being transported to the hospital. They’re said to be in good condition.