The importance of teaching kids about money

Posted 2:32 pm, April 17, 2019, by

Numerous studies have proven that children who get a basic understanding of financial concepts early in life are much less likely to have financial difficulties later in life. It may be surprising how many opportunities that parents have to teach their children about financial matters early in life. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here with a few tips for parents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.