Suspected human remains found at River Bend Park in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind.– An investigation is underway after what are believed to be human remains were found in River Bend Park.

The park is located near 201 Sycamore Street, north of West 8th Street and east of North Madison Avenue.

The Madison County coroner’s office said they believe they know who the remains belong to, but that identity has not been released.

This story is developing.