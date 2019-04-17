Rushville police ask public to help locate duo wanted in child molestation, neglect case

Posted 3:48 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, April 17, 2019

Randolph (Randy) Clifton and Juanita Clifton (Photos courtesy of the Rushville Police Department)

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – The Rushville Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man and woman wanted in a child molestation and neglect of a dependent investigation.

Police say Randolph (Randy) Clifton, 50, is wanted on several counts of felony child molestation and attempted child molestation. Juanita Clifton, 47, is wanted on felony neglect of a dependent and obstruction charges.

Officers believe the Cliftons may be operating a silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana registration number: SLI245.

Police say the Cliftons are aware that arrest warrants have been issued and they have fled Indiana to avoid prosecution. The duo may be staying in motels or RV parks in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, or California, according to police.

Randy is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. Juanita is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and 95 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Cliftons is asked to contact Major Todd A. Click at 765-932-3907 or Agent Marc Campbell with the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 317-226-6566.

