× IMPD investigates 6 people shot within span of 16 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five people were injured and one person was killed in four separate shootings across Indianapolis over the course of 16 hours.

The most recent shooting occurred around 4:10 a.m. on Edmonson Avenue. A man was shot, and medics transported him to the hospital. He was awake and breathing.

Police at the scene say they aren’t sure what led up to the gunfire.

This man is the sixth shooting victim in Indianapolis in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot near 30th and Lafayette just after noon on Tuesday. Investigators say it started after one driver cut another off in the parking lot. It led to an argument, and they started shooting at each other.

Both men were injured, but they’re expected to survive.

The second shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the Monon Lofts on East 16th Street. Police say a man was shot to death, and another woman was injured. She’s expected to survive.

Another shooting occurred minutes later just west of Ben Davis High School on Maureen Terrace. A man was shot in the leg. Police are still trying to figure out what happened.

These shootings come just days after people marched for an end to senseless gun violence in the city.

We’ve asked police for more information on all of these shootings and if the public is in any danger since there are no suspects in custody. We will update this story with that information once we receive it from police.