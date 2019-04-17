Heavy rain may cause flash flooding across central Indiana Thursday night

Posted 5:12 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, April 17, 2019

After a second consecutive day with highs in the 70s, a major change is on its way to central Indiana.

An approaching cold front will bring rain by 5am Thursday. Heavy rain is likely during the morning rush hours, followed by several dry late-morning and afternoon hours.  We’ll have more rain with a few strong storms Thursday afternoon through the evening. The main threat for severe storms will stay south of central Indiana. Most of the region will see an inch of rain before the showers taper off Friday morning. Up to two inches of rain will fall in isolated areas and the heavy rain may cause flash flooding Thursday night.

It will be cooler behind our cold front. Expect highs in the 50s Friday.

We’ll see a quick warm up this weekend with sunny skies. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday.

Get ready for a wet Thursday.

T-storms will move into western Indiana by 7am.

Heavy rain re-develops Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue through the evening.

Heavy rain will continue overnight.

Expect rain for the Friday morning rush hour.

An inch of rain is likely through Friday morning.

We set an Easter snowfall record last year.

Expect a sunny, warm Easter this year.

