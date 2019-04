× Hardware store thieves caught on camera in New Palestine

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a theft at a hardware store in New Palestine.

New Palestine Hardware shared a video on Facebook which shows two thieves stealing items from the front of the store at 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Hancock County police ask anyone who recognizes these individuals or has information regarding this incident to call Deputy Gary Anchor at 317-477-1199.