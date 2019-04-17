Gorgeous Tuesday with storms returning Thursday

Chilly enough for a sweater this Wednesday morning but we will warm very quickly. We'll have more clouds than Tuesday but it still will shape up to be a lovely day. Sitting behind a warm front means we'll still have wind but that's going to really be a big help in getting our temperatures back up into the 70s. Enjoy!! Average highs this time of year is only 64 degrees so we'll be much above that today. Storms roll in early Thursday morning. Heavy downpours could be trouble for commuters, especially between 6-9am. Rain will continue on and off for most of the day Thursday as the cold front slides through.Heavy downpours will kick up rain totals. Many of us could see 1" plus totals over the course of Thursday. We'll get much cooler by Friday. Highs will only be around 51 degrees which is way below average. Still cool on Saturday but we'll be warmer on Easter Sunday. Right now, Easter looks to be breezy but nice! Sweater needed in the morning -- don't forget that!
