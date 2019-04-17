Evansville boy, 16, sentenced to 62 years in man’s slaying

Paris Cornell

EVANSVILLE, Ind.— A 16-year-old Evansville boy has been sentenced to 62 years in prison in the death of a man fatally shot outside a convenience store.

Paris Cornell was tried as an adult in 23-year-old Kevin Colon’s July 2018 killing, and a jury convicted him of murder and other charges.

A Vanderburgh County magistrate sentenced Cornell to 52 years Monday on the murder conviction and 10 years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Cornell was one of two teenagers charged as adults in Colon’s slaying.

Sixteen-year-old Jahkei Mitchell was sentenced to three years in February after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutors dropped murder and other charges.

Cornell’s defense attorney, William Gooden, called it “misjustice” that Cornell’s sentence is longer than Mitchell’s.

