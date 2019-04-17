× Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Pacers after 4th quarter rally

BOSTON, Mass. – The Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Pacers 99-91 and take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Jayson Tatum hit a three-pointer with 50 seconds left to give Boston the lead for good. Indiana had a chance to tie late, but Wesley Matthews threw the ball out of bounds.

The Pacers went ahead 82-70 on a Tyreke Evans three-pointer early in the fourth before the Celtics went on a 16-0 run to get back into the game.

Indiana blew double-digit leads in both games in Boston.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 37 points, while Tatum contributed 26. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the Pacers.

It was a back and forth game in the first half with Boston leading by two at halftime.

The series now shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for game three on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.