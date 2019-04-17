Carly Pearce, Clayton Anderson added to star-studded lineup for 2019 Legends Day concert

Posted 10:20 am, April 17, 2019, by

Carly Pearce, left (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM); Clayton Anderson, right (Courtesy of Clayton Anderson’s Facebook page)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chart-topping country artist Carly Pearce and Clayton Anderson have been added to a star-studded lineup at the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fan favorites at IMS, Pearce and Anderson each will perform sets one day before the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Zac Brown Band will headline the concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building. General admission tickets start at $40. A limited number of Concert Pit tickets are available starting at $75, and a very limited supply of exclusive VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

All concert tickets include admission to the concert and all Legends Day activities at IMS, including autograph sessions with current and past Indianapolis 500 drivers, the 103rd Indianapolis 500 public drivers’ meeting, historic race car laps and more. IMS gates open at 8 a.m., and concert gates opening at 2 p.m.

