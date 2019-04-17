Brownsburg High School band selected to take part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- A central Indiana marching band is headed to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The "Sound of Brownsburg" was chosen out of hundreds of applicants to march in the 2020 parade.

The Brownsburg High School band director surprised his students with the news Tuesday. Students say this was a huge goal for the band.

“Every year we’re watching the Macy’s Day Parade, and every year we always think about, 'Wow, what if we got to do that?' and now it is. It’s kind of like a dream come true. I would never expect that,” said sophomore Kami Harless.

The band is one of nine marching bands that will take part in the 94th annual parade.

“I think we have a really special group of students who’ve been pushing themselves really hard these past few years, and we’ve been really trying to up our artistic and creative design to really just be eye capturing on the visual side,” said band director Chris Kaflik.