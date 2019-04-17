Broad Ripple’s 8FIFTEEN celebrates 10 years as Indy’s go-to boutique for high-end women’s fashion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Over the past decade, the Broad Ripple Village has grown and evolved, with several businesses coming and going over the years. But one women’s fashion boutique has continued to pass the test of time.

Ten years ago, 8FIFTEEN opened their doors in a little house on Ferguson Street. They spent about 6 months at that location while waiting for their current location at 815 E. 65th Street to be completed. Then, this past Saturday, they opened their doors once more. This time, however, it was for a special event celebrating 10 years of business.

Over those years, 8FIFTEEN owner Erin Welch has had a front row seat to the evolution of Broad Ripple.

“Ten years ago we started and there were a few things here. Bobby Cooper [Salon] had been here for a year, a couple other places like Northside Social,” Welch said. “Now it’s just been like a snowball with The Cake Bake Shop, H. Josephine and the [Just Pop In] girls’ new place, [Café Patachou’s] Martha Hoover. It’s blown up—which has been great.”

So what is it about 8FIFTEEN that has helped them endure as Indy’s go-to place for high-end women’s fashion?

“I think my main thing is I’ve kept with my niche…. I try to bring anything that’s in here is something that I would own personally in my wardrobe,” said Welch. “And trying to stay 10 steps ahead and get it in before somebody else does too. So, I think that’s the recipe so to speak.”

8FIFTEEN has also spent the past decade playing a major role in introducing designers like Raquel Allegra and Veronica Beard to Indianapolis, long before department stores invested in those brands.

Welch puts her own stamp of approval on her inventory, noting every item inside the store is something she would own personally in her wardrobe. It’s that cutting edge sense of what’s new on the fashion horizon and dedication what the Indianapolis woman wants that turns normal walk-in customers into dedicated regulars.

“I think they can find things that no one else has—except for online… We have shoes, we have jewelry, handbags, scarves, undergarments, jeans to shorts, candles, everything,” she said. “So I think it’s a one stop shop.”

For Welch, the Indianapolis fashion savvy woman isn’t all that different from a fashion savvy woman in larger cities like New York or Los Angeles.

“They see things on influencers or celebrities and things like that and that’s what they want,” she explained.” So, I try to get that in for them.”

You can’t shop 8FIFTEEN online via a store website. But you can shop their Instagram. And there’s a pretty good chance you’ve already seen some of their fashions on your timeline.

8FIFTEEN has harnessed the power of social media by partnering with some of Indy’s top influencers and bloggers like Kathleen Post of Lemon Blonde, Beth Chappo of Seersucker and Saddles and Karina of Karina Style Diaries.

Not only have those partnerships helped boost 8FIFTEEN’s followers, but it’s also broadened their reach to customers far beyond Broad Ripple Village who call in requesting specific looks worn by their favorite blogger.

“We’ve shipped to California and we’ve even had somebody from Germany whose husband is military-based who wanted an outfit shipped over to Germany because she saw something that Kathleen Post was wearing,” Welch explained. “So the influencer thing is a pretty big deal.”

When customers walk into the store, it’s all about the customer experience. And 8FIFTEEN customers know they can trust Welch and her team when it comes to styling.

“We want them to feel good when they leave, “she said. “Everybody [on the staff] here offers a completely different style ,so I think when the client comes in they’re going to get exactly what they want.”

So what are the must have’s for your closet this season?

“Florals and prints definitely for Spring and Summer. A lot of the little easy, flowy maxi dresses,” said Welch. “Definitely the Golden Goose sneakers. Those have not stopped at all. It’s something that I brought in 10 years ago and the sneakers evolved about 8 years ago and we get phone calls every day for.”

Want to learn more about 8FIFTEEN? Connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date info on new arrivals, events, and more.

