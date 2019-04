× 1 person in critical condition after crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person was critically injured in a crash on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the scene near 62nd and Keystone just after noon.

Police say a black SUV was pulling out of a car wash, turned south and hit the side of a truck. The driver lost control and went on to strike a utility pole.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.