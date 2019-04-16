× University of Notre Dame to donate $100K toward Paris cathedral rebuilding

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– The University of Notre Dame will donate $100,000 toward the renovation of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was severely damaged in a fire.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins made the announcement Tuesday and said this of the fire:

“We are deeply saddened to see the damage to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, a church whose exquisite Gothic architecture has for centuries raised hearts and minds to God. We join in prayer with the faithful of the cathedral and all of France as they begin the work of rebuilding. We are reminded of the words of our founder, Holy Cross Father Edward Sorin, a French immigrant, who, after a terrible fire destroyed our campus in 1879, said: ‘Tomorrow we will begin again and build it bigger, and when it is built, we will put a gold dome on top with a golden statue of the Mother of God so that everyone who comes this way will know to whom we owe whatever great future this place has.’”

To mark the start of the rebuilding process, the university says the bells of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the South Bend campus will toll 50 times starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to represent the 50 Hail Marys of Our Lady’s rosary.

The blaze in Paris Monday devastated large parts of the 850-year-old church, including its iconic spire. The fire was extinguished after nine hours.