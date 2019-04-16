× Two people robbed while walking on the downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for the robbers who attacked two people downtown along the canal.

Around 2 o’clock Tuesday morning, Jamie Sammons and her friend wanted to go for a walk on the canal to wind down after getting off work. Sammons says they walked by a group of three guys and at first didn’t think anything of it.

“Next thing you know the three gentlemen turned around and they followed behind us for about a half a mile before they got right up behind us,” said Sammons.

The strangers made small talk and that’s when Sammons says they attacked.

“The guy took me by my hoodie, threw me to the ground, punched me in the face, punched me all over my body, and stomped on me,” said Sammons.

Sammons’ friend was also knocked to the ground and punched. The thieves took off with both of their phones, but she was worried about something much more valuable.

“I kept trying to get in the fetal position, trying to protect my kidney that I had transplanted,” said Sammons.

Three years ago, the mother of two had a kidney transplant. She’s sure even if the thieves knew that, they still wouldn’t have cared.

“What they’re doing is not acceptable whatsoever, especially for people who work hard for theirs, and you’re taking from them (people) who are working hard and you’re doing nothing but hurting others,” said Sammons.

As it starts to warm up, the canal will be getting crowded, and this victim is warning everyone to be careful.

“Be aware of your surroundings, always,” said Sammons.

This mother also has a warning for her attackers.

“Karma is going to get them, and it’s going to get them good,” said Sammons.

If you know anything that can help police track down the thieves call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.