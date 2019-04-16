× Some Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies recalled after reports of consumers getting sick

Nabisco parent company, Mondelez Global, is recalling some chewy Chips Ahoy! Cookies after reports of some people getting sick.

Four lots of cookies in 13-ounce packs sold in stores nationwide are included in the recall.

The recall covers cookies with UPC No. 0 44000 03223 4 and best by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. You can find the date on the top left side of the package by the lift tab.

They are being recalled because they may contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient,” and they’ve received reports of “Adverse health effects.”

Either throw away of return the recalled product if you have it.

Anyone with questions can call 1-844-366-1171 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., ET.