Some Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies recalled after reports of consumers getting sick

Posted 11:08 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, April 16, 2019

Photo of Chewy Chips Ahoy! Courtesy of the Chips Ahoy! Facebook page

Nabisco parent company, Mondelez Global, is recalling some chewy Chips Ahoy! Cookies after reports of some people getting sick.

Four lots of cookies in 13-ounce packs sold in stores nationwide are included in the recall.

The recall covers cookies with UPC No. 0 44000 03223 4 and best by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. You can find the date on the top left side of the package by the lift tab.

They are being recalled because they may contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient,” and they’ve received reports of “Adverse health effects.”

Either throw away of return the recalled product if you have it.

Anyone with questions can call 1-844-366-1171 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., ET.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.