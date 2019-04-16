Shooting outside apartment complex on near northeast side leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Posted 9:16 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, April 16, 2019

Shooting at Monon Lofts apartments on 4/16/2019 (Photo by John Black)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting outside a near northeast side apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 1200 block of East 16th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police at the scene say the deceased person is a male and the injured person is a female. Her condition is not known at this time.

First responders were seen investigating the incident in the parking lot of the complex.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

