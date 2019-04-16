× Police issue Silver Alert for man missing out of Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Jay County.

Robert Charles Currie, 53, is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and he has multiple tattoos on his chest, back, arms, and knees. He is driving a red 2002 Kia Sportage SUV with Indiana plate XTJ552.

Currie is missing from Portland, Indiana which is 93 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188 or 911.